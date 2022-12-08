Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, of Ogdensburg

Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, Ogdensburg and formerly of Brier Hill, passed away Tuesday morning December 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Massena. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, Ogdensburg and formerly of Brier Hill, passed away Tuesday morning December 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Massena.

Mrs. Smith is survived by a son, Kit W. Smith and his companion Karen, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Kandy Simmons, Brier Hill; three(3) grandsons, Lucas Smith and his wife Cristy of Hammond, Dylan Smith of Plattsburgh, Brett Simmons and his wife Kristy of Brier Hill; four(4) granddaughters: Kimberly Smith of Watertown, Mytha Smith, Massena, Traci Showers of Brier Hill and Anita Hollis of Lisbon; six great grandsons: Ethan, Gabriel, Jeffrey, Craig, Drake and Macks; four (4) great granddaughters: Rylie, Emma, Piper and Grace and a foster son, John Roach of Ogdensburg. Predeceasing Mrs. Smith is her husband James in September 1980 and her son-in-law Jeffrey Simmons in February 2016.

Ruth was born, September 14, 1928 in Ogdensburg the daughter of Ward and Harriet Elenor Dunbar Buker and graduated from Morristown Central School in 1938.

She became a Nurse’s Aide right out of School while also attending Beautician School in Syracuse.

On September 2, 1950 Ruth married James B. Smith at the Congregational Church in Brier Hill, with Rev. Edward Sizeland officiating.

For over 10 years, Ruth managed at Steps Beauty Salon in Ogdensburg, while also working at the School House Inn in Brier Hill. She also was employed at Cedar’s Nursing Home, cutting and styling hair for 5 years.

With the closing of Steps Beauty Salon, Ruth and her close friend Mary Vondel opened their own beautician shop on State Street in Ogdensburg.

Later on for a number of years, Ruth worked at Jack n’ Jill Daycare with the babies.

Ruth closed her career out working as a Patient Monitor at Claxton-Hepburn.

Ruth was a member of the Congregational Church in Brier Hill, she spent many years raising foster children. Ruth enjoyed shopping, reading and watching network news; she also enjoyed motorcycle riding and taking trips to recreational parks.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Edgar A. LaCombe, III, officiating, at IslandView Funeral Services, Morristown.

If friends desire contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 10727, Rochester, NY 14610

Condolences and photos can be shared online at www.islandviewfs.com

