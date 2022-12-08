Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Holiday parades, critters in the wild & some ice, some not

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - These December temperatures have been dancing around the freezing line. We can see the water at Getman Park in West Carthage has a thin ice layer formed. The photo was taken by Steve Anderson.

Meanwhile, at Pillar Point and captured by Peter, the water does not.

We wonder which swans captured in Richville prefer. Sharon Dafoe found them at Hayden Road Swamp.

Bob Smith in Brownville thinks his visitors prefer the sunny weather. He gets quite the menagerie in his backyard.

Christian Gillian shows us some floats from the Gouverneur Christmas parade, which featured the big man himself.

And at the Watertown Christmas parade, Rick Wiest shows us Officer Foote, who’s helping with the lineup and setting a good example for the kiddos.

This is the same officer we saw in April rescuing a groundhog in distress. It had a can stuck on its head and got stuck under a car. But Officer Foote got him out. So, he’s just out here helping the community left and right. We love to see it!

Keep sending in those pics to Send It To 7 on our website. There’s also a link on our mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
Former North Side Improvement League building
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State weighs in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School
She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor,...
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College

Latest News

Ethan Tracy goes up for 2 for Sackets Harbor in a Frontier League contest against Copenhagen on...
Highlights & scores: Boys’ and girls’ hoops. ladies on the ice & a college signing
Wake Up Weather
December temperatures, but no December snow
Students at General Brown put the finishing touches on blankets they made to share with the...
General Brown club makes blankets to help the community
Authorities say they found more than 150 pounds of marijuana in the bed of a pickup truck last...
Authorities seize $300K worth of marijuana