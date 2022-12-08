Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Holiday parades, critters in the wild & some ice, some not

(WWNY) - These December temperatures have been dancing around the freezing line. We can see the water at Getman Park in West Carthage has a thin ice layer formed. The photo was taken by Steve Anderson.

Meanwhile, at Pillar Point and captured by Peter, the water does not.

We wonder which swans captured in Richville prefer. Sharon Dafoe found them at Hayden Road Swamp.

Bob Smith in Brownville thinks his visitors prefer the sunny weather. He gets quite the menagerie in his backyard.

Christian Gillian shows us some floats from the Gouverneur Christmas parade, which featured the big man himself.

And at the Watertown Christmas parade, Rick Wiest shows us Officer Foote, who’s helping with the lineup and setting a good example for the kiddos.

This is the same officer we saw in April rescuing a groundhog in distress. It had a can stuck on its head and got stuck under a car. But Officer Foote got him out. So, he’s just out here helping the community left and right. We love to see it!

Keep sending in those pics to Send It To 7 on our website. There’s also a link on our mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.