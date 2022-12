WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will build in tomorrow afternoon, clearing out the skies and dropping the temperatures. Expect some patchy fog and drizzle tonight with lows in the 30′s.

Thursday will start off cloudy with some afternoon sun. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the 30′s.

