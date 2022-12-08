Take 3 For the Holiday Concert

December 9 at Trinity Church Watertown - 7:00 PM
Friday, December 9 at Trinity Church, Watertown
Friday, December 9 at Trinity Church, Watertown(Trinity Concert Series)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys.

The Nevada Sagebrush says of TAKE3 “…. this group gave us a tremendous night of undisputed talent from some of the most passionate musicians around.”  Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and their signature classical mashups.

Highlights from recent performances include appearances with the North Charleston POPs, Cape Symphony, Boulder Chamber Orchestra, and the Symphonies of Victoria, Midland and Springfield as well as at Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill, and Bear Valley Music Festival. Upcoming performances include notable debuts in NY including 54 Below, Sheen Center, Rockwood Music Hall, and around the country at Bradford Creative, Cappella Performing Arts Center, Frostburg University, Truman University among many others. The trio keeps a busy tour schedule, performing over 60 performances around the globe each season.

Trinity Concert Series More Information and Tickets

