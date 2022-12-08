Volunteer Transportation Center: Not 1, but 2 chili cookoffs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before the pandemic, the Volunteer Transportation Center’s Chili Cookoff was a one-day affair at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

When the pandemic struck, VTC pivoted to a pub-crawl-type format where patrons could visit eateries across the north country and vote for their favorite chili.

VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau says this year they’re doing both. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can sign up for either at volunteertransportationcenter.org. You can also call 315-303-2590

The pub-crawl competition is February 1-22.

The one-day event at the state office building is on February 25.

