While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.

In November, Lewis County had 46 cases. Jefferson surged to 593 cases, and St. Lawrence County had 41.

Looking at these numbers and knowing what we know from Covid, it could be just a matter of time before Lewis and St. Lawrence counties catch up with Jefferson.

According to the state Department of Health, kids ages 5 to 17 make up about half of the 68,000 reported flu cases this season.

