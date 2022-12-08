While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?

Flu season
Flu season(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.

In November, Lewis County had 46 cases. Jefferson surged to 593 cases, and St. Lawrence County had 41.

Looking at these numbers and knowing what we know from Covid, it could be just a matter of time before Lewis and St. Lawrence counties catch up with Jefferson.

According to the state Department of Health, kids ages 5 to 17 make up about half of the 68,000 reported flu cases this season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
Former North Side Improvement League building
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
Isabella Kneier
Missing Watertown teen found safe
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State weighs in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School

Latest News

Red Kettle Campaign
Donations to Salvation Army’s red kettles will be matched penny for penny Friday
Fire at 10808 Lowe Road
Firefighters battle blaze in town of Rodman
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg could rethink job cuts, tax increase
The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown