William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of County Route 19 died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 while in the company of his loving family at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 9 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 11:00 AM in the Hermon United Methodist Church with Pastor John Frary officiating. Burial will follow in Hermon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hermon Cemetery Association or to Hermon United Methodist Church.

Marty was born July 16, 1952 in Gouverneur, NY a son of the late William C. and Bettye L. (Williams) Green. He graduated Hermon-DeKalb Central School in 1971 and later from Onondaga Community College.

On a warm June 16, 1990 he married his beloved Connie J. Miller at the Hermon United Methodist Church. The couple were married 32 years. He was previously married to Linda Thayer.

Marty retired as Cemetery Superintendent for the Hermon Cemetery Association. He spent many dedicated years caring for the records and grounds. He had also worked for Community Bank in Hermon, SLC ARC and for a time with his brother Vern at Green Furniture in Canton.

Surviving are his wife Connie of Hermon; daughter Emily Lou Green of Richville; step-children Frederick (Shelly) Morrill of Stanford, FL, Susan (Glenn)Smith of Harrisville, George (Alexandra) Morrill of Sherborn, MA and Jennie (Tim) Bacon of Canton; eight grandchildren Melinda Green, Christian (Natalie) Garvey, Lauryn (Adrian Avallone) Smith, Helen (Nathan) McCoy, Jacob Morrill, Ethan Stalker, Isabella Morrill and Olivia Morrill. He is also survived by his five siblings Janet (Stan) Robert, Vern Green, Spencer (Barb) Green, Emily (Bill) Stevenson and Elizabeth “Biddy” (Rick) Cerminara, as well as, a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister-in-law Gail Green.

Marty enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garage and meticulously caring for his lawn as well as mowing for others. He also enjoyed boating on Trout Lake. He would often say, “If you’re lucky enough to live at the lake, you are lucky enough.”

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted to Marty's care and arrangements.

