A 50/50 Weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the teens with clear skies and a slight NE breeze.

Saturday will be a nice sunny day with a few high thin clouds working in by the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will stay in the lower 30s.

Sunday we will have an 80% of light snow with highs in the lower to mid 30s. Any accumulation from the snow on Sunday will be light.

Monday snow showers will come to an end early and highs will top out around 30.

Tuesday will be a dry day with highs in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will also be a dry day with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Our next storm system is set to move in on Thursday bringing rain and snow. As of now there is still a lot of unknows regarding this system, but it does bear watching closely over the next week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.