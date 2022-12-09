A 50/50 Weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the teens with clear skies and a slight NE breeze.

Saturday will be a nice sunny day with a few high thin clouds working in by the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will stay in the lower 30s.

Sunday we will have an 80% of light snow with highs in the lower to mid 30s. Any accumulation from the snow on Sunday will be light.

Monday snow showers will come to an end early and highs will top out around 30.

Tuesday will be a dry day with highs in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will also be a dry day with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Our next storm system is set to move in on Thursday bringing rain and snow. As of now there is still a lot of unknows regarding this system, but it does bear watching closely over the next week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Isabella Kneier
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Cazenovia College
‘A huge bit of shock’: north country students react to closing of Cazenovia College
Fire at 10808 Lowe Road
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
Fire broke out at a home on Fetterly Road in the town of Brownville early Friday morning.
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
Sunny & cold heading into the weekend
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
WX
Here comes the sun!