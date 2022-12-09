Baby dies days after being shot by father; mother remains hospitalized, authorities say

Authorities say a baby has died after being shot by his father in an apparent murder-suicide.
Authorities say a baby has died after being shot by his father in an apparent murder-suicide.(PhotosbyAndy via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old baby has died two days after he was shot by his father in an apparent murder-suicide in Washington state.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, whose name has not been released, died at a Vancouver-area hospital early Friday morning after being treated for a gunshot wound.

KPTV reports the shooting occurred on Wednesday at a residence around 3:30 p.m. in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Vancouver.

A woman called 911 that afternoon and reported her husband, 42-year-old David E. Stansbury, Jr., had just shot their infant child, her, and himself.

Deputies said they found three people on the ground with gunshot wounds when they entered the home. Both the woman and the infant were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Stansbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the woman remained hospitalized in critical condition.

According to authorities, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

