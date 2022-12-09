Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border

Border Patrol says more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment...
Border Patrol says more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment of carrots.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.

Border Patrol officers said they found the concealed drugs as a 43-year-old truck driver tried to enter the country from Mexico. The driver had a valid border crossing card and was flagged for further examination, along with the truck and shipment.

According to the agency, officers found a total of 628 packages concealed within the shipment of carrots after a K-9 team alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

Officers said the narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine that weighed about 1,435 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $3 million.

“These types of narcotic interceptions play a critical role in our border security mission,” Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez said. “Our officers will continue to remain vigilant, working hard to detect these smuggling techniques.”

The driver was transferred into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for more processing. CBP officers seized the tractor-trailer and drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Isabella Kneier
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Cazenovia College
‘A huge bit of shock’: north country students react to closing of Cazenovia College
Fire at 10808 Lowe Road
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Guilty plea possible from Buffalo gunman on federal charges
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Former officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term
Apples are washed and inspected at the BelleHarvest packing and storage facility, Oct. 4, 2022...
Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case seeks new court hearing