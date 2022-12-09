Cyclones optimistic for more wins on the hardwood

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown boys’ basketball team is working hard to get over a slow start to the season. Optimism is high that wins will happen as the season rolls along.

The Cyclones are off to a 1-3 start overall, 0-1 in league play.

A tough three-game nonleague schedule for Watertown at the beginning of the season should help down the road.

One player back from a back injury is Parker Moffett. He’s looking to help the team with an inside presence.

Coach Ed Adams has had to replace the loss of Joel Davis to graduation. No one person can replace what he brought to the table.

Watertown is hoping to jell together as a cohesive unit as the season goes along.

