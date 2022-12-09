Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr., 87, of Glenfield

Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr. 87, passed away at his home on McConnell Road on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr. 87, passed away at his home on McConnell Road on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

A memorial service will at at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Nathan Zehr officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial willl be in Brantingham Cemetery. A luncheon at 3-G Fire Department in Glenfield will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Wednesday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367 or Christmas Sharing, (Please make check payable to Lowville Food Pantry and put Christmas Sharing in the memo) 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.

Duane is survived by seven children, Duane C. Stanford Jr. (Michelle Baker) of Port Leyden, Susan (Greg) Houppert of Felts Mills, Thomas (Tina) Stanford of Lyons Falls, Dawn Widrick Radke of Adams, Eugene Stanford of Port Leyden, Michael (Kristin) Stanford of Port Leyden, Melody Stanford (Jay Thoden) of Port Leyden; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; a brother Bernard Stanford of Glenfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by three sisters, Helen Simpson, Evelyn Ingersoll, Marguerite Koster; and two brothers, Wilbur Stanford, and Lewis Stanford, Jr.

He was born on October 6, 1935 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Lewis E. Stanford Sr. and Viola Mae Norris Stanford. Duane attended Copenhagen Central School and Lowville Academy. On December 25, 1955, he married Beverly J. Kohler, which later ended in divorce. He worked for the Town of Greig in his early years, then became a self- employed logger for many years. From 1969-1999, he proudly wore his Dog Control Officer badge for the Town of Greig for 30 years. Throughout this time he was also a motor route driver for the Watertown Daily Times until he started his own business, “Stanford Sanitation” in Brantingham until his retirement.

Duane was of Christian Faith. He prayed for his family individually every single night. He had an amazing faith in God. Duane enjoyed Billy Graham and Franklin Graham television programs. He was a lifelong member of the NRA. Duane loved horses, tractors, and had a green thumb for gardening. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brother. He had the most amazing and loving heart, he would do anything for any one.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

