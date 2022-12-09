Freezin’ for a reason!

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A group gathered Friday morning along the 43-degree St. Lawrence River to make a splash.

The jump, which included a dip in the water by Santa Claus himself, is to promote and raise money for the Thousand Islands River Santa Festival in Alexandria Bay next weekend.

Organizers say so far they’ve raised $30,000.

“We raise money for all the gifts to help Santa because he obviously can’t take care of everybody. So we help with that and we also provide additional money for the backpack programs for all five school districts up and down the river,” said Douglas Tulloch, organizer.

The festival is next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

