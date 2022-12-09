Highlights & scores: Boy’s Frontier League & NAC hoops, plus pro hockey

(WWNY) - There was plenty of boys’ high school basketball action in the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference Thursday night.

There was also pro hockey on the ice.

In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Adams, South Jefferson hosted the General Brown Lions.

In the first quarter, Curtis Staie drives the lane for the basket. The Spartans are up 2.

The Lions answer: off the inbounds, Caleb Price kisses 2 off glass. The Lions are up 2.

Then it’s Luke Heller driving baseline for the hoop. Now it’s General Brown by 4.

Spartans counter: Staie drains the 3-pointer, tying the game at 8.

Evan Widrick hits the 3-pointer from the top of the arc. The Spartans are up 1.

Aiden McManaman dials long distance at the other end.

Lions go on to beat the Spartans 55-48.

The Sandstoners met Massena in boys’ NAC hoops from Potsdam.

Ian VanWagner to Dylan Lamora in the corner for 3. Potsdam is up 11-10.

Jake Firnstein to DeShawn Walton with the slam. The Raiders lead by one.

Firnstein to Brandon Barnes for the baseline bucket.

Lamora hard to the tin for 2.

Lamora for the basket-and-one. He scored 13.

Potsdam is on a 16-0 run as VanWagner steals, gets the return feed from Tanner Race, then scores on the eight-footer. He led all scorers with 20.

Tanner O’Brien with the corner 3. Potsdam is up 33-17.

But the Raiders chip away. Firnstein to Jake Mitchell for the layup.

Mitchell for 3 more of his 16 points.

Massena outscored Potsdam 14-5 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 53-50 victory.

The Wolves hosted Motor City in Federal Prospects Hockey League action from the Fairgrounds.

First period: Motor City is up 2-0 when Jackson Bond dents the back of the net, cutting the Motor City lead in half at 2-1.

Moments later, Motor City answers: Roman Gaudet lights the lamp. It’s 3-1 Motor City after one.

Motor City beat the Wolves 7-3.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school baseball

General Brown 55, South Jefferson 48

Carthage 64, Oswego 54

Tupper Lake 73, Brushton-Moira 42

Harrisville 66, Lisbon 43

Hermon-DeKalb 49, Norwood-Norfolk 30

Colton-Pierrepont 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 39

Massena 53, Potsdam 50

St. Lawrence Central 62, St. Regis Falls 36

Girls’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 40, Lyme 29

General Brown 74, South Jefferson 11

OFA 64, Lisbon 52

Colton-Pierrepont 32, Parishville-Hopkinton 23

Northern Adirondack 29, Malone 26

Pro hockey

Motor City Rockers 7, Watertown Wolves 3

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 108, Mexico 68

High school volleyball

South Jefferson 3, South Lewis 1

High school wrestling

Lowville 54, Copenhagen 11

Lowville 39, South Lewis 27

Carthage 51, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 24

