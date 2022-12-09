James Lawton, 81, of Watertown

James Lawton, 81, of Fassett St., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Lawton, 81, of Fassett St., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.

James was born on July 4, 1941 son of the late Roy and Vera (DeShane) Lawton. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. He was employed for PepsiCo for 38 years until his retirement.

On September 14, 1963 he married Sylvia M. Towsley. Sylvia passed away in 1998.

James was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a handyman who enjoyed fixing and building things. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and being a grandfather.

Survivors include two granddaughters, Kayla Condit and Matthew Lowe of Watertown and Miranda Condit of Watertown; two great-grandchildren, Barrett and Caden Lowe; a son-in-law, Mark Condit of Watertown; two brothers, Richard and Kathy Lawton of Watertown and David and Betty Lawton of Watertown; and his aunt Peewee of Watertown.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia and his daughter, Samantha L. Condit who died on April 26, 2022.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 12-2 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 PM. Burial will be held in the Spring in North Watertown Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

