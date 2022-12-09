LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ pleads guilty

Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of LaFargeville mailing threatening letters signed by the Chinese Zodiac Killer.(FBI via court documents)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A 46-year-old LaFargeville man who allegedly claimed to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer” and sent threatening letters throughout the Northeast has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Jessie Bartlett faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he’s sentenced on April 13.

He pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Albany to mailing threatening letters.

As part of the plea, Bartlett admitted that from about April 2021 to May 2022, he mailed threatening communications to media outlets, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses throughout New York, as well as in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

In the letters, which he signed as the “Chinese Zodiac Killer,” Bartlett wrote that he killed people, ate their flesh and that he intended to kill more people, including an unnamed bus driver.

WWNY-TV received one of the letters in the fall of 2021. It was accompanied by a sheet of some sort of code or cipher.

Bartlett was arrested on May 19, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Isabella Kneier
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Cazenovia College
‘A huge bit of shock’: north country students react to closing of Cazenovia College
Fire at 10808 Lowe Road
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
Fire broke out at a home on Fetterly Road in the town of Brownville early Friday morning.
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

Latest News

A torch run took place Friday in Canton and Potsdam as those communities get ready to play host...
Torch run celebrates upcoming international hockey games
Watertown Fire Department fire truck
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
Watertown Golf Club
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana