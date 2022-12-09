Marian L. Smykla, 99, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Smykla, 99, of Hill Top Towers, died early Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm where she was under the great care of nurses and staff since the end of October.

Mrs. Smykla was born on November 19, 1923 in Port Leyden the daughter of the late Wilfred James and Minnie Viola (Bates) Taman. Marian graduated from Port Leyden High School and continued her education at Utica School of Commerce. She married Joseph A. Smykla on August 31, 1946 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Port Leyden. The couple made their home in Lyons Falls. Joseph died on December 14, 1990.

Marian was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, she enjoyed taking care of her home, her lawn, and her flowers around her house. She liked playing music and was a Yankee fan. When she was younger she spent time fishing and hunting.

She is survived by her three children, Adam J. (Michele) Smykla; Kathleen A. (Ronald) Lavancha; and Michael J. (Lisa) Smykla; her three grandchildren, Anthony E. Smykla; Brock A. Smykla; and Shane R. Smykla.

Marian is predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Marilee (Maryhugh) Smykla, and her grandson, Brandon M. Smykla.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Lowville Rural Cemetery.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

