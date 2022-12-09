Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road.

People inside the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

Brownville, Dexter, Evans Mills, Glen Park, Sackets Harbor, and Chaumont fire departments were on the scene.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

