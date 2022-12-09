Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

Fire broke out at a home on Fetterly Road in the town of Brownville early Friday morning.
Fire broke out at a home on Fetterly Road in the town of Brownville early Friday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road.

People inside the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

Brownville, Dexter, Evans Mills, Glen Park, Sackets Harbor, and Chaumont fire departments were on the scene.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Isabella Kneier
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Fire at 10808 Lowe Road
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cazenovia College
‘A huge bit of shock’: north country students react to closing of Cazenovia College

Latest News

WWNY Raising funds during blood drive
WWNY Potsdam’s Salvation Army in need of red kettle volunteers
WWNY Donations to Salvation Army’s red kettles will be matched penny for penny Friday
WWNY Report: rural NYers age 50+ struggle with medical, housing access