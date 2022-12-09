ONNY Holiday Concerts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Peace on Earth

Celebrate the season with holiday favorites such as Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride, and Christmas Overture (Coleridge-Taylor). Our internationally renowned soloist will perform O Holy Night, Handel’s Let the Bright Seraphim, and will lead the audience in Let There Be Peace on Earth. The Holiday Festival Chorus in Potsdam and Malone will sing selections from Home Alone and other works.

Friday, December 16, 2022 • 7:30 pm Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam

Saturday, December 17, 2022 • 7:30 pm Malone Middle School Auditorium

Sunday, December 18, 2022 • 3 pm First Presbyterian Church, Watertown

Conductor: Kenneth Andrews

Soloist: Margaret Chalker, Soprano

Featuring: The Holiday Festival Chorus comprised of talented school students from the region

Margaret Chalker to Perform with the Orchestra of Northern New York

The internationally renowned soprano, Margaret Chalker, will be the guest soloist when the Orchestra of Northern New York (ONNY), the North Country’s only professional orchestra now celebrating its 35th Anniversary season, presents its holiday concert, PEACE ON EARTH. Three performances are scheduled: Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm in Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam; Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 pm in the Malone Middle School Auditorium; and Sunday, December 18 at 3 pm in Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church.

Ms. Chalker is a faculty member at the Crane School of Music, where she is a visiting professor of voice. She began at Crane in 2017 following an extensive career that spanned two continents. She has sung with the Syracuse Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, and the Columbus and Seattle Symphonies. She made her New York City debut with the Music Today Orchestra. Ms. Chalker spent several years performing with Opera Companies of the U.S.A. when she sang with Omaha Opera, St. Paul Summer Opera, Glimmerglass Opera, and the Houston Grand Opera. She was also featured at the famous Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center.

The Perfect Gifts

ONNY T-Shirts & Tote Bags on Sale

They Make Wonderful Holiday Gifts!

ONNY is happy to offer a special holiday sale on its T-shirts and tote bags. T-shirts = $8 (on sale from $12) T-shirts (with golf tournament sponsors on the back) = $5 Tote bags (with former ONNY phone number) = $2 (on sale from $5) Also for sale are CDs ($10) and can koozies ($1) ONNY Gift Certificates are the perfect holiday gift. One size fits all, they’re affordable, and the recipient will love the experience of a live concert Contact Executive Director Kathy Del Guidice (executivedirector@onny.org) to make a purchase or stop by the pop up shop at next week’s holiday concerts

Your Generosity Keeps the Music Playing

Your Support for the Year-End Appeal is Instrumental

ONNY’s Year-End Appeal was sent to patrons last month. Our goal this year is to fully fund the $321,000 budget for the 35th Anniversary season. Our supporters saw us through the pandemic when concerts were cancelled for the safety of our audience members and musicians. For this generosity, the Board and Management are grateful.

Now, as you work through your holiday gift-giving list, please consider a special donation in honor of Ken Andrews, the guiding artistic force for the Orchestra’s first 35 years. Your contribution before December 31, 2022 would be greatly appreciated.

2023 Young Artist Competition

Applications Due January 28

The brochure and application are now available on onny.org for the 17th Annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition. Click here to view the approved repertoire list, rules, and application. Students and teachers are welcome to contact YAC Coordinator Nancy Peschko at 315-391-0873 or nancypeschko@gmail.com with questions.

2023 Challenge for Young Artists

Applications Due April 1

Applications and guidelines are available on onny.org for the Inaugural Vernice N. Church Inaugural Challenge for Young Artists. Click here to view this information. All young artists performing in the recital will receive a Certificate of Participation and written feedback from a panel of professional musicians including the Orchestra’s Music Director, Kenneth Andrews.

