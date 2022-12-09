Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - A year after Massena Memorial Hospital allegedly found cocaine and marijuana in a toddler’s system, the child’s parents now face criminal charges.

State police arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop on Thursday.

On November 10, 2021, troopers responded to a child endangerment complaint.

According to police, Jessmer and Pitts brought their “very ill” child to Massena Memorial Hospital, which determined the two-year-old had cocaine and marijuana in its system.

The toddler had to be transported to a Syracuse hospital for further treatment.

Troopers say the child is now three-years-old and has recovered from the incident.

Police said lab results recently proved the presence of drugs in the child’s system and the parents were arrested.

Troopers said the toddler had access to cocaine and marijuana in the parents’ home. No other details were released.

Jessmer and Pitts were both charged with:

  • first-degree reckless endangerment
  • endangering the welfare of a child
  • third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - intent to sell

They were arraigned in Massena Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

