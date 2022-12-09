Robert Compeau, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Compeau passed away the morning of November 28th, 2022. He was 74 years old.

Robert was born on January 19th, 1948 in Watertown, son of Albert and Rosemary Compeau. He graduated from Indian River Central School in 1966 and attended Jefferson Community College for 1 year before being drafted into the Army for 4 years, spending most of the time deployed to Germany.

On August 14, 1971 he married Marsha Fitzgerald at Emmanuel Congregational Church, Watertown. He worked for Rutland Hills then started a career and retired from Jefferson Concrete of Watertown, NY.

Surviving besides his mother Rosemary Patchen; his two children: Trevor Compeau of Watertown, Tammy and Bill Arnold of Paulsbo, Washington; 6 grandchildren: Kearston Wiggins, Shayne Arnold, Brianna Arnold, Brooke Arnold, Searra Arnold, Brennon Arnold and along with 4 great grandchildren: Kennedy, Ronan, Kingsley and Sienna; his sister Stacy Compeau Williams of Savanna, NY; half-brother Marty Patchen of Irondeqois, NY; half-sister Sue Vansteen of Savanna, NY; along with nieces and nephews.

Robert is predeceased by his wife Marsha, his father Albert, and his sister Sharon.

Robert enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, NASCAR, and spending time with his cats.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of his family in the spring of 2023.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.