Sunny & cold heading into the weekend

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started mostly in the 20s today and will climb into the mid-30s by afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny and dry, so you’re clear for any holiday hustle and bustle.

It gets cold overnight. Lows will mostly be in the teens.

Saturday starts chilly. It will be sunny, and highs will be in the mid-30s.

Snow is expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of lingering snow on Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.

It will be sunny and 30 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 35.

Rain and snow are expected for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Isabella Kneier
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Fire at 10808 Lowe Road
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cazenovia College
‘A huge bit of shock’: north country students react to closing of Cazenovia College

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
WX
Here comes the sun!
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
December temperatures, but no December snow