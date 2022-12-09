Sunny & cold heading into the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started mostly in the 20s today and will climb into the mid-30s by afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny and dry, so you’re clear for any holiday hustle and bustle.

It gets cold overnight. Lows will mostly be in the teens.

Saturday starts chilly. It will be sunny, and highs will be in the mid-30s.

Snow is expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of lingering snow on Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.

It will be sunny and 30 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 35.

Rain and snow are expected for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

