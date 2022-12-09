Theresa to host holiday parade Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a first for Theresa: a light-the-night parade for the holidays.

The streets were quiet Friday, but Saturday evening things will kick off.

The Theresa Small Business Coalition will be hosting its first-ever “Light the Night” parade.

Jezi’s Cafe will be giving out free treats as floats from a number of Theresa businesses make their way from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. That’s where Santa himself will be waiting.

“You’re just going to see Theresa thrive and blossom from this point forward. We’re working really hard to have the Indian River Lakes region become an I Love New York Destination. This is just one of many things coming down the pike. You’re going to love it,” said Dezi Howard, Theresa Small Business Coalition member.

The parade gets underway Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.