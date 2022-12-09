Torch run celebrates upcoming international hockey games

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A torch run took place Friday in Canton and Potsdam as those communities get ready to play host to the 2023 FISU World University Games.

It’ll bring 500 hockey athletes from 50 nations to the north country and Lake Placid.

Canton Central School students took part in the torch relay, handing it off to SUNY Canton students, with the flame eventually making its way to the Village Green.

“The torch relay today represents our first stop at a venue for the World University Games starting January 12. So we’re really excited to come to Canton; we’re going to Potsdam right after this and, like I said, when I was speaking in front of everybody, hockey lives here,” said Greg Borzilleri, FISU World University Games official.

One torch runner hopes the games put SUNY Canton on the map.

“It’s very exciting. It’s a great way to show us off basically, who we are as a college and it’s great to bring people together in the community and from around the world,” said Tyler Fuentes.

The torch went from Canton to Potsdam to SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. It’ll be carried by cadets from the ROTC program at Friday night’s hockey game. Then they’ll go to Cheel Arena at Clarkson University.

Each college will host hockey games for the World University Games come January. The games will bring 500 athletes along with parents and staff from more than 50 nations.

