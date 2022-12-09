From train stop to coffee shop: The little depot that could

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The breakfast crowd has settled in at Beese’s Depot Café in Adams Center. Customers are greeted with warm drinks, a hot plate of food, and the occasional train passing by — just feet away.

“It was built in 1853 as a train station,” owner Rebeka Beese said. “I believe it was a passenger train for about 100 years. We still have customers who remember getting on the train, which is pretty cool.”

In the 1950s it transitioned into a residence for a while, until a contractor bought it in the 2000s for restaurant use.

“He switched it over to a diner,” Beese said. “He ran it a while and then rented it out a while to locals that wanted to run a diner, then he wanted to get rid of it, so we jumped on it.”

From a train stop to a coffee shop, Beese’s has seen many changes. But one constant is the locomotives.

“Kids love it, adults love it. A lot of times, when the train is coming by, people run to the windows,” Beese said.

You not only see the trains go by, you feel them. The little building shakes and rattles in true depot fashion.

“It hasn’t knocked glasses off the shelf,” Beese said, “but I’m always worried that it’s going to knock glassware over.”

The building watches over the rails just as it has for nearly 170 years — and that’s not changing anytime soon.

“I like history,” Beese said. “I like knowing that something can stand the test of time.”

