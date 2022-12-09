Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck

Watertown Fire Department fire truck
Watertown Fire Department fire truck(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city.

The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York.

One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a year before a new one, now on order, gets delivered.

After about two months without any ladder truck, Chief Matt Timerman says getting this one is a relief.

“Our mutual aid partners have been good in that they come whenever we call. But there’s no guarantees so it’s nice to have this here. It’ll be nicer still when it’s in service and it’ll be nicer yet when we have a front line and a reserve,” he said.

The chief thanks the city of Geneva, which he says gave Watertown a good deal on the truck at $40,000.

Different on this truck from any the city has had is an articulating jib boom, which allows the bucket to drop over obstacles.

The truck could be in service by Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Isabella Kneier
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Cazenovia College
‘A huge bit of shock’: north country students react to closing of Cazenovia College
Fire at 10808 Lowe Road
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
Fire broke out at a home on Fetterly Road in the town of Brownville early Friday morning.
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

Latest News

A torch run took place Friday in Canton and Potsdam as those communities get ready to play host...
Torch run celebrates upcoming international hockey games
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ pleads guilty
Watertown Golf Club
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana