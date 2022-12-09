Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city.

The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York.

One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a year before a new one, now on order, gets delivered.

After about two months without any ladder truck, Chief Matt Timerman says getting this one is a relief.

“Our mutual aid partners have been good in that they come whenever we call. But there’s no guarantees so it’s nice to have this here. It’ll be nicer still when it’s in service and it’ll be nicer yet when we have a front line and a reserve,” he said.

The chief thanks the city of Geneva, which he says gave Watertown a good deal on the truck at $40,000.

Different on this truck from any the city has had is an articulating jib boom, which allows the bucket to drop over obstacles.

The truck could be in service by Monday.

