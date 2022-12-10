Athlete of the Week: General Brown Lions Football Team

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - This week, we’re doing something a little different for Athlete of the Week. How do you honor just one player from a football team that made it all the way to the New York State Championship Game? You don’t! So this week, we honor the team as a unit. What better way to celebrate a total team effort, than by winning this week’s title.

The General Brown Football Team is a talented group who made it to the New York State Class C Championship game before losing to O’Neill at the Dome.

Along the way, the Lions put up impressive numbers: 4,700 yards on offense including three 1,000 yard rushers in Kaleb Natali, Shamus Devine and Gabe Malcolm, also 63 touchdowns. The defense did its part, led by Shamus Devine’s 12 sacks, 5 All-CNY First Team performers and an 11-2 overall record, outscoring the opposition by 28 points per game.

The General Brown Lions Football Team is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athletes of the Week for December 9, 2022.

You can hear from them and see them in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

