Driver who crashed into Apple store is released on bail

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been released on bail two-and-half weeks later.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he cannot drive, officials said. He’s charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Rein was arrested last month after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident. Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator while he was looking for an eyeglass store, officials said.

A woman describes hearing the deadly crash at an Apple Store in Massachusetts. (Source: WFXT via CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
Fire broke out at a home on Fetterly Road in the town of Brownville early Friday morning.
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
Beese's Depot Café in Adams Center started life as a train depot almost 170 years ago.
From train stop to coffee shop: The little depot that could
Cazenovia College
‘A huge bit of shock’: north country students react to closing of Cazenovia College

Latest News

Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León is pictured in the photo from Oct. 19, 2022.
Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist
A Connecticut man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an...
Adult facing charges after student found with 2 guns at elementary school, police say
Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted...
Caretaker pleads guilty in death of 86-year-old woman at assisted living home
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say