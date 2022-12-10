Friday Sports: Hardwood action and a Route 11 rivalry

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school basketball and college hockey were among the items on the local sports menu Friday night.

We begin with Boys’ Frontier League Basketball from Watertown High as the Cyclones hosted Indian River.

In the 3rd quarter, Nathan Rush hits the lay-in inside: Watertown up 34-21.

The Cyclones answer as Patrick Duah goes hard to the tin for 2: Watertown up by 15.

It’s Duah with the miss, but Parker Moffett comes up with the board and bucket: Cyclones up 19.

Reginald Miller gets the rebound and putback for the Warriors.

It’s Duah down low for the basket and he’s fouled.

The Cyclones beat the Warriors 76-45.

In Copenhagen, the Golden Knights entertained the Lyme Lakers in another Boys’ Frontier League contest.

In the 1st quarter, Landon Sullivan drives the lane for the hoop: Copenhagen up by 2.

Off the inbounds, Samuel Carroll gets the finger roll to drop to put the Golden Knights up by 4.

Then it was Sullivan with the baby hook in the paint: Copenhagen up 6.

Carroll stops and pops from the free throw line to put the Golden Knights on top by 9.

Jon LaFontaine answers at the other end for the Lakers and Carroll hits for 2 more as Copenhagen beats Lyme 49-25.

In men’s college hockey from Maxcy Hall, SUNY Potsdam hosted SUNY Canton.

The Roos get on the board first at 3:54 of the opening period. Canton’s Sam Martin set up Brandon Morrow.

Potsdam would get back to back goals to go up 2-1.

In the second period, Morrow gets the puck to Colton Sipperley who finds the mark to make it 2-2.

This game goes into overtime.

Potsdam’s Ryan Mahlmeister scores the game-winner: Bears 6, Roos 5.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.