Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.

Margaret is survived by several nieces and nephews; Carol (Joseph) Sias, Ogdensburg, Paul (Shelly) Strader, Syracuse, Sandy Putney, Ogdensburg, Atsiaktonkie Davis, Akwesasne, Hugh (Peggy) Horton, Colton; many great-nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend, James Fitzgerald. She is predeceased by her husband, Ernest Whitcombe on January 5, 2005.

Margaret was born November 10, 1926, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Russell and Eliza Jane Northrup Strader. She married Ernest Whitcombe on July 3, 1959 in Lisbon, NY. Margaret worked for the Shade Roller Corporation for a number of years.

Margaret enjoyed going to garage sales and thrifting. She also loved her cats, especially Snowball.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.