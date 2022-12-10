A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop

Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday.
By Chad Charette
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop.

The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired with a member of local law enforcement. Then, they were transported in emergency vehicles to the Walmart on Arsenal Street to walk around and pick out gifts for Christmas.

For outgoing Sheriff Colleen O’Neill, who has been involved in this tradition for 8 years, she says the day is bittersweet.

“Seeing the joy on the kids faces, and seeing professionals that have tough jobs enjoying this morning like they do, and it’s undeniable that everyone has a good time,” said O’Neill.

“I have been doing this for a few years, and it’s so cool to be able to help out with the kids and I just love seeing how grateful they are how excited they are to get all of their toys,” said Callie Taylor, who helped to shop.

After a fun day of shopping, all of the kids went over to Sam’s Club to enjoy a pizza party and a visit with Santa.

