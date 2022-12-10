Schumer calls on U.S. Government to combat RSV in the North Country

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is calling on the federal government to address the increase in cases of RSV.

Schumer held a press conference Saturday on the front lawn of Lewis County Health System’s Copenhagen clinic. There, he called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to take immediate action in helping North Country hospitals combat the spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, which has been spreading amongst younger children at faster rates in 2022.

Schumer says to help, the federal government should be ready to mobilize at a moments notice by sending in additional doctors and staff, supplies and be able enhance the use of telehealth so people can get the care they need without spreading the virus to others.

“You know, a larger city hospital may have a little flexibility. Rural hospitals don’t. They are stretched to the bone anyway. So giving them the flexibility, this is what the law requires. If they need a certain type of equipment or certain type of advice or physician or help with telehealth, that should be. It shouldn’t be one size fits all,” said Schumer.

Schumer says the additional help with go a long way for hospitals across the North Country to keep their emergency rooms at manageable levels. Lewis County Health officials say if you feel you have symptoms of RSV, to call your primary doctor immediately for more information.

