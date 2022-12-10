St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Larwence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is making good on millions of dollars owed to North Country communities.

On December 1st, the tribe paid a total of almost $2.4 million to St. Lawrence County and the towns of Massena and Brasher.

The money is for unpaid “Tribal-State Compact Funds” since December 2019. It’s part of an agreement sanctioning certain games like bingo, pull tabs and some card games on tribal land.

$1.2 million went to the county and the rest was split equally between the towns. An equal amount was paid to Franklin County as well.

“While not the total amount still owed under the Agreement, this amount goes a long way in maintaining good faith relations between the local communities, the State, and the Tribe,” said St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair William Sheridan.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.