St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Larwence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is making good on millions of dollars owed to North Country communities.

On December 1st, the tribe paid a total of almost $2.4 million to St. Lawrence County and the towns of Massena and Brasher.

The money is for unpaid “Tribal-State Compact Funds” since December 2019. It’s part of an agreement sanctioning certain games like bingo, pull tabs and some card games on tribal land.

$1.2 million went to the county and the rest was split equally between the towns. An equal amount was paid to Franklin County as well.

“While not the total amount still owed under the Agreement, this amount goes a long way in maintaining good faith relations between the local communities, the State, and the Tribe,” said St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair William Sheridan.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
Fire broke out at a home on Fetterly Road in the town of Brownville early Friday morning.
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
Beese's Depot Café in Adams Center started life as a train depot almost 170 years ago.
From train stop to coffee shop: The little depot that could
Cazenovia College
‘A huge bit of shock’: north country students react to closing of Cazenovia College

Latest News

Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday.
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop
US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is calling on the federal government to address the...
Schumer calls on U.S. Government to combat RSV in the North Country
Friday Sports: Hardwood action and a Route 11 rivalry
High school basketball and college hockey were among the items on the local sports menu Friday...
Friday Sports: Hardwood action and a Route 11 rivalry