WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th Birthday

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - It’s official, WWII Veteran Robert Ingersoll has now lived through an entire century. Despite that, he says having a three digit age doesn’t feel much different.

“Never realized anything. Just whatever happens happens,” said Ingersoll.

Ingersoll was drafted into the navy after the attacks on Pearl Harbor, where he was sent to Hawaii to serve as an engine mechanic. He was only 19.

Now, 8 decade later, more than 100 people showed up to celebrate his service and this milestone birthday,

“Overwhelming. Unbelievable,” said Ingersoll.

During the party, guests were asked to sign their name and share their favorite memory about the birthday boy, even if they don’t personally know him.

“A lot of people that know me but I can’t put names on ‘em,” said Ingersoll.

Ingersoll also received some accolades, including a quilt made just for him.

“This quilt is meant to say ‘thank you’, Bob, for your sacrifice and the sacrifice made by your families.

The quilt in question comes from the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to honoring veterans.

“Every quilt that we give out. It’s a very emotional process. Sometimes people accept it and they cry. Sometimes we cry. It’s very humbling,” said Theodore McNatt, North Country Ambassador of the Quilts of Valor.

Also in attendance were the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association. One member says veterans like Robert are something special.

“Seeing him today, conversing with him. It’s kind of awe inspiring considering the things he’s been through,” said Frank Drohan of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.

Although he celebrated Saturday, Bob actually turned 100 on the 7th of December. Now that he’s a few days in, he says it’s smooth sailing from here.

“I was just climbing the hill. I got to the top now I’m coasting,” said Ingersoll.

