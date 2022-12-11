Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of Rutland.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of Rutland.

Rutland Volunteer Fire Chief William Kalin says crews from Rutland and Felts Mills responded to a home on State Route 126 around 3 AM for reports of flames showing from the roof.

Upon arriving on scene, Kalin says the fire was visible in the attic space above a second floor room.

All occupants of the home got out safe, but as crews were working on the second floor, the room they were working in partially collapsed onto the first floor.

As a result, two firefighters were transported to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries, they have since been treated and released. Two other firefighters were evaluated on scene but did not require treatment.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday.
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop
Watertown Golf Club
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds

Latest News

Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion
It was a busy Saturday on the high school hardwood, with a number of boys’ and girls’ contests...
Saturday Sports: High school hoops take over the Saturday Schedule
Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday
Saturday Sports: High school hoops take over the Saturday Schedule