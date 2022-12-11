Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of Rutland.

Rutland Volunteer Fire Chief William Kalin says crews from Rutland and Felts Mills responded to a home on State Route 126 around 3 AM for reports of flames showing from the roof.

Upon arriving on scene, Kalin says the fire was visible in the attic space above a second floor room.

All occupants of the home got out safe, but as crews were working on the second floor, the room they were working in partially collapsed onto the first floor.

As a result, two firefighters were transported to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries, they have since been treated and released. Two other firefighters were evaluated on scene but did not require treatment.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.