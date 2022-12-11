Gifting and giving at Crosstown Julie Brown ReMarket

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas right around the corner, some kids took Sunday morning to do their very own holiday shopping and they got a chance to do everything themselves from picking them out to wrapping them.

Addy was doing some holiday shopping of her own at Crosstown Julie Brown ReMarket.

Kids like Addy made an appointment to choose, buy, and wrap gifts for her loved ones.

This is the third year Crosstown Julie Brown ReMarket has done this.

“I’ve done it for a couple of years,” said Addy Graveline.

A tradition she hopes to keep doing for years to come, “Because I get to shop for my favorite people.”

Carson also came in to do some shopping for some very special people.

“Pretty much just went into different sections of the store, to find what people in my family want for Christmas,” said Carson Missert.

And he says his favorite part of Christmas-

“Like, when I get to open presents.”

So, why not return the feeling?

“The parents and grandparents having tears on Christmas day, because they truly didn’t know what they get, but they still love what they got,” said Matt Lichtenauer, co-owner of Crosstown Julie Brown ReMarket.

The market features different vendors and some of the prices drop when the kids come in to do their shopping.

“You just have to see their face at the register,” said Matt.

“It’s all about just the kids having a great experience at this time of year, instead of just giving, receiving, they also get to play a part in the giving part as well,” said Matt.

Learning how to budget is also something Matt and his wife hope the kids take out of this experience.

“They get to realize what things cost in the every day world,” said Julie Lichtenauer, co-owner of Crosstown Julie Brown ReMarket, “Everything that we do we try just to bring happiness to the children.”

Spreading Christmas cheer and the gift of giving all in one.

