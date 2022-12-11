Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season.

Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo.

And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas Parade.

Thanks so much for Sending it to 7 to show us how you all are celebrating the season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.