Saturday Sports: High school hoops take over the Saturday Schedule

It was a busy Saturday on the high school hardwood, with a number of boys' and girls' contests on the slate.

In Lowville, a Frontier League-NAC matchup as the Red Raiders hosted Heuvelton.

In the 1st quarter, Lucas Thornhill hits the 3 from the corner to put Heuvelton on top 3.

Then it was Chris Ashlaw dialing long distance: Bulldogs by 6.

Off the Lowville turnover, Ashlaw connects and Heuvelton opens on an 8-0 run.

Lowville answers as Dalton Myers drives the lane for the basket.

Jake Rupert buries the longball for Lowville as the Red Raiders beat Heuvelton 64-55.

On the girls’ side, a non-league matchup in Belleville as the Lady Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted Colton Pierrepont in a Frontier League-NAC battle.

In the 2nd quarter, Malia Hogle takes the feed and lays in 2: Colts down 2.

Then it was Ashleigh Woods with the position inside for the kiss off glass, tying the game.

The Panthers answer as Ever Vaughn comes up with the rebound and putback: Belleville Henderson up 2.

Off the turnover Kaitlyn Houston lays in 2 as Colton Pierrepont nips Belleville Henderson 30-29.

In men’s college hoops from SUNY Canton, the Roos hosted SUNY Cobleskill.

In the 1st half, DeMerrill Levy hits the fadeaway 3: Roos on top 3.

Then it was Quran DuBois with the turnaround floater: Roos up 5.

Levy buries the jumper in the paint to put the Roos up 1.

Michael Nunnally drives to the tin for 2 and he’s fouled.

But SUNY Canton falls to SUNY Cobleskill 74-63.

In the late contest at SUNY Canton, the Lady Roos also hosted SUNY Cobleskill.

In the 1st quarter, Sophia Munoz lays in 2 off the break: Lady Roos down 1.

Then it was Joie Culkin hitting in the paint to put SUNY Canton up 1.

Emma Perez drives hard to the tin for 2, Lady Roos up 2.

It was Munoz with the basket off the miss, SUNY Canton up 2.

SUNY Cobleskill goes on to beat SUNY Canton 85-81.

In FPHL action from the Fairgrounds, the Wolves hosted Elmira.

The Wolves would jump out to a 2-0 lead after 1 on goals by Elijah Wilson and Mathias Tellstrom.

Tellstrom would score 2 more in a 4 goal 2nd period for the Wolves to record the hat trick. The Wolves roll past Elmira 7-2.

In men’s ECAC Hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Brown.

There was 1 goal in the 1st period as Jan Lasak gets the tip-in to split the pipes: 1-0 Saints after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, the Saints add to their lead as Max Dorrington gets the pretty finish: 2-0 Saints.

St. Lawrence goes on to beat Brown 4-0.

