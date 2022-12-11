Sheila A. Hamilton, 75, of Massena

Sheila A. Hamilton, 75, of North Raquette River Road, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sheila A. Hamilton, 75, of North Raquette River Road, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Massena Hospital.

Sheila was born May 19, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Peter and Virginia (Vrla) O’Toole. She graduated from DeSales Catholic School in Lockport and then attended Brockport College. Sheila later received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from University of Buffalo. She worked at Massena Wellness for many years and later at Massena VA as a Counselor. Sheila married Daniel Hamilton on June 17, 1967 in Rochester, he later predeceased her on February 12, 2000.

Sheila enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking for her family.

Sheila is survived by her daughter, Mary Hamilton of Massena; her sisters, Virginia (Joseph) Hammill of Fairport, Barbara Persia (Gerald Bucklin) of Webster, Patricia (Dr. David) Hicks of Rochester and Deridre (David) Balestiere of Fairport; a brother, Michael (Denise) O’Toole of Hilton as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, William Hamilton in 1989 and a brother, Peter O’Toole.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Burial will take place in Nevins Cemetery, Massena.

Memorial contributions in Sheila’s memory may be made to a veteran’s organization of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.