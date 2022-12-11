Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to County Route 163 in the Town of Champion just before 1 PM to find a black midsize SUV had swerved off the road into a pole.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and he sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Carthage Area Hospital to be treated.

Power did go out for the customer directly attached to the pole, but National Grid crews were on scene to fix the problem.

Fire officials on scene also say during these conditions, they advise everyone to drive slow.

