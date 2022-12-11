Snow ends tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s as snow comes to an end.

Monday clouds will clear out leading way to a lot of sunshine with highs staying in the 20s.

Tuesday will be a dry sunny day with highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be our last sunny day this week with highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday our weather looks to turn more active as a large area of low pressure brings rain and snow late in the day and overnight into Friday. Thursday highs will climb to the upper 30s.

Friday highs will reach the mid 30s shortly as rain and snow showers are continuing.

Heading into next weekend it looks like we will start to see lake effect snow as the low pressure system moves out. As of right now it is far to early to pin down amounts and other details.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.