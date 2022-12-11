Snow on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will build back in overnight which will cause our temperatures to slightly rise.

Sunday we will start to see snow showers increase throughout the morning hours. By the afternoon most everyone will be seeing snow. As for accumulation most will only see 1 to 3 inches with the Southern Tug Hill seeing 3 to 5 inches. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lewis County from 4 AM Sunday until 1 AM Monday. Highs on Sunday will stay in the lower 30s.

Snow showers will come to an end overnight into Monday. As we go throughout the day Monday clouds will clear out as highs stay in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be a dry sunny day with highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be the last dry day this week with highs in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.