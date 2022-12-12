23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained...
Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained minor injuries from the crash.(Provided by Utah Department of Public Safety)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region.

The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The highway patrol said that of the nearly two dozen injured, only one passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon. Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital said they had processed 19 of the injured passengers and sent seven in serious or critical condition elsewhere. The majority of passengers sent to the community hospital were being treated for minor injuries, Intermountain spokesperson Jess Gomez said.

The community hospital located in Tremonton, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City, has no trauma unit.

Non-injured passengers were transported to a nearby armory in Garland, Utah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital
Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion
Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds

Latest News

Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting
Strong winds, damaging hail and tornadoes are a possibility for the South.
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
Police are searching for Jose Antonio Caraballo after the body of Kathryn Mulhbach was found in...
Police: Body of 27-year-old woman found in park, boyfriend sought as suspect