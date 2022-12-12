Adrian Monroe Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown

Adrian Monroe Nesnadny, 74, of Michigan Ave, passed away from cancer on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian Monroe Nesnadny, 74, of Michigan Ave, passed away from cancer on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Adrian was born on January 17, 1948 in Hackensack, New Jersey, son of the late John and Ann (Dominik) Nesnadny. He graduated from Ridgefield High School and went on to attend the United States Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Rutgers University, New Jersey in 1969, where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering, and later an MBA degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After serving over twenty years as a US Army Signal Officer in overseas assignments including Korea and Germany, he honorably retired as a Major in September, 1989. He was the recipient of the Bronze Order of Mercury regimental medal.

On July 28, 1973 he married Joan Catherine Sexton in a ceremony held at St. Margaret’s of Cortona in Little Ferry, New Jersey.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joan Nesnadny, sons, David and fiancée Melissa, and Philip and wife Candice, and two grandchildren.

His hobbies included Extra-class Amateur Radio operation, fishing, grilling, and fixing cars. He served as a Little League coach and Scoutmaster, and was a Yankees fan.

Calling hours will be held on 15 December at 4-7PM at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A Mass will be said on 16 Dec at 10AM at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Adrian will be laid to rest with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.