Alice E. Dingman, 93, formerly of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 12, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alice E. Dingman, 93, formerly of LaFargeville, NY, passed away, Friday evening, December 9, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY.

Born on March 22, 1929 in Theresa, NY, the daughter of George and Anna VanTassel Davis, she was one of 24 children. In 1945 they were the largest family in America.

Alice married Floyd Cuthbertson, Sr., on April 12, 1947. They were married for 33 years and he passed away, September 17, 1980. On July 6, 1985, she married Robert “Bud” Dingman and he passed away, March 31, 2017.

She was employed for several years as lead cook at Manett’s Pancake House, Alexandria Bay, NY, and as a production line work at Crowley Foods, LaFargeville, NY.

Alice enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking large meals for them and for friends that visited, she also loved dancing and organizing mock weddings, playing cards with relatives and friends, and reminiscing while sharing stories of her childhood growing up with her many brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert and Cathy Cuthbertson, Queensbury, NY, Floyd, Jr. and Anna Cuthbertson, LaFargeville, NY; two brothers, Derwood Davis, TX, and Ervin and Lorraine Davis, Carthage, NY; a sister, Emma Jean Goodenough, Albany, NY; grandchildren, Lisa and Keith Watson, Oneida, NY, Amy and Toby Dwyer, LaFargeville, NY, Gregory and Amber Cuthbertson, Saquoit, NY, and Andrew and Laura Cuthbertson, Wilton, NY; eight great-grandchildren.

Her parents, her husbands, eleven brothers, Rupert, Raymond, Wallace, Weinrick, Arthur, Joseph, Isaac, Clark, George, Charlie (infancy), Isaac (infancy) Davis, ten sisters, Beulah Countryman, Anna Miles, Geneva Fleming, Blanche Siewertson, Ella Hunt, Lavisa Davis, Laura Davis, Viva Countryman, Lena Wilson and Joyce May (infancy), all passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 12pm, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Frederica Webb, officiating. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY. Family and friends are invited to the LaFargeville American Legion, in the downstairs dining area, following services.

A calling hour will be from 11am to 12pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

