Court documents: toddler ate THC candy bar while parents slept

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - We have new information about the St. Lawrence County toddler hospitalized for having cocaine and marijuana in his system.

According to court documents, the child ate a THC-laced candy bar while his parents, 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop, were sleeping.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

Court papers also state the two-year-old had cocaine in his system. Although there’s no mention of how the child ingested cocaine, police said they found the drug in the home.

The alleged poisoning happened on November 9, 2021. State police arrested the parents last week after lab results came in.

According to police, Jessmer and Pitts brought their “very ill” child to Massena Memorial Hospital, which determined the toddler had cocaine and marijuana in his system.

Court documents state the toddler was then taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse “due to his grave medical condition.”

According to court documents, the toddler ate the THC-laced candy bar in a bedroom of his parents’ town of Stockholm home. The documents state the edible was “left unsecured and in the general area of other regular candy bars.”

Investigators went to the Pickle Street house the next day and, according to court papers, found a baggie of cocaine as well as drug packaging equipment.

The documents state the couple admitted to buying the drug.

Jessmer and Pitts were both charged with:

first-degree reckless endangerment

endangering the welfare of a child

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - intent to sell

They were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

Troopers say the child is now three-years-old and has recovered from the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.