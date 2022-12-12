Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, and Steiner Road, Croghan, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had resided for nearly three years. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, and Steiner Road, Croghan, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had resided for nearly three years.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Croghan Mennonite Church with Paul Mast and Bruce Roggie, Pastors, and Myron Roggie, Pastor and nephew, officiating. Private burial will be held in Croghan Mennonite Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Croghan Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowvillle, NY 13367; or Dorcas Sisters Sewing Circle, P.O. Box 68, Croghan, NY 13327; or Rosedale International, 2120 E. 5th Ave., Columbus, OH 43219. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Eileen is survived by six daughters and their husbands, Ruth Ann and Darrell McVay of St. Clairsville, Ohio; Barbara and Jesse Zehr of Lowville; Charlene and Merlin Moser of Croghan; Loretta and Steven “Chuck” Marks and Brenda and Robert Kniss, both of Harrisonburg, Va.; and Rosemarie and Steven Yousey of Lyndonville; 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Rev. Richard J. Zehr who passed away on July 5, 2006; two brothers, Ezra Roggie and Merle Roggie; two sisters, Laura Steria and Catherine Martin; and one great-grandson, Ezekial Moser. Eileen is also survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on Richard’s side of the family, as well as several who are predeceased.

Eileen was born at home in Croghan, NY on October 19, 1931, a daughter of the late Jacob N. and Anna Widrick Roggie. She attended country school district #10 on the Swiss Road and Beaver Falls High School. Before her marriage, Eileen worked on the family farm. She married Richard J. Zehr on June 4, 1952 at Croghan Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Together with her husband they raised their family and owned and operated their dairy farm on Kirschnerville Road, Croghan from 1953 to 1986. Eileen’s husband, Richard, was Bishop of the Lewis County Conservative Mennonite churches and they were members of Croghan Mennonite Church. Eileen was also active as a member of

Dorcas Sisters Sewing Circle at the church. Upon their retirement they moved to Steiner Road in Croghan and the farm was taken over by their daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Merlin Moser. The farm is now owned by her grandson and his wife, Matt and Rachel Moser. Eileen moved to Brookside Senior Living Community in January of 2013. She enjoyed sewing, painting, growing African violets, and hosting Sunday dinners. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

