Gas prices drop once again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The price of a gallon of gas dropped sharply in New York over the last week, by more than 11 cents.

As a result, gas is now - on average - only 4.5 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The average price of a gallon in New York is $3.54, according to GasBuddy, which tracks the price of gasoline nationwide. Prices in the north country are almost always higher than the statewide average.

The price of gas is 32 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago.

“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” he said.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

