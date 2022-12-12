Gas prices drop once again

WWNY file picture of gas being pumped
WWNY file picture of gas being pumped
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The price of a gallon of gas dropped sharply in New York over the last week, by more than 11 cents.

As a result, gas is now - on average - only 4.5 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The average price of a gallon in New York is $3.54, according to GasBuddy, which tracks the price of gasoline nationwide. Prices in the north country are almost always higher than the statewide average.

The price of gas is 32 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago.

“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” he said.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital
Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday.
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
We start the week with sunshine
On the hardwood, the SUNY Canton men hosting SUNY Delhi on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday Sports: SUNY Canton men and women duke it out with SUNY Delhi on the hardwood
Gifting and giving at Crosstown Julie Brown ReMarket
Sunday Sports: SUNY Canton men and women duke it out with SUNY Delhi on the hardwood