High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say

Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.(WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Police in Boston say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident began when officers were called overnight to a 12th floor apartment.

Police said a body was found inside the apartment. A suspect was also found inside, and a standoff followed.

The suspect attempted to dive out of a window, but police said they got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.

SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital
Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion
Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds

Latest News

FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani avoided jail in an ongoing dispute over money he owes...
Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani avoided jail in an ongoing dispute over money he owes...
Giuliani arrives for divorce hearing, discusses Jan. 6 committee
This booking photo provided by law enforcement shows John Griffin.
Ex-CNN producer pleads guilty to child sex charge in deal