How will municipalities split Mohawk tribe’s payment?

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Now that St. Lawrence County and two of its towns have gotten $2.4 million from the Akwesasne St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, how will that money be spent?

“That will yet to be determined when the new legislature convenes in January. We’ll start figuring out where we’re going to put those funds and the budget whether it’s going to be for capital improvements or putting it into the fund balance of whether it’s for other things that we have to concern ourselves with,” said St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair Bill Sheridan.

The $2.4 million is still short of what’s owed, according to Sheridan.

It’s the first time in three years the municipalities have seen money from the St. Regis Mohawks. It’s part of a deal that allows the tribe to run a casino.

The money will be split up. St. Lawrence County will keep $1.2 million, $500,000 will go to the town of Brasher, and half a million will go to the town of Massena.

“We’re certainly happy to have the money, but the board will have to discuss where best to utilize it, best to better serve the town of Massena. We all have outstanding bills in any business, so we will have to discuss it next week, but we are certainly glad to have gotten the news that we were getting some money. So we’re certainly happy about that,” said Sue Bellor, town of Massena supervisor.

St. Lawrence County isn’t the only government to receive a payment. Franklin County also got a check for $2.4 million, bringing the total amount given to the 2 counties to $4.7 million.

