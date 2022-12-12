How will municipalities split Mohawk tribe’s payment?

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino
Akwesasne Mohawk Casino(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Now that St. Lawrence County and two of its towns have gotten $2.4 million from the Akwesasne St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, how will that money be spent?

“That will yet to be determined when the new legislature convenes in January. We’ll start figuring out where we’re going to put those funds and the budget whether it’s going to be for capital improvements or putting it into the fund balance of whether it’s for other things that we have to concern ourselves with,” said St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair Bill Sheridan.

The $2.4 million is still short of what’s owed, according to Sheridan.

It’s the first time in three years the municipalities have seen money from the St. Regis Mohawks. It’s part of a deal that allows the tribe to run a casino.

The money will be split up. St. Lawrence County will keep $1.2 million, $500,000 will go to the town of Brasher, and half a million will go to the town of Massena.

“We’re certainly happy to have the money, but the board will have to discuss where best to utilize it, best to better serve the town of Massena. We all have outstanding bills in any business, so we will have to discuss it next week, but we are certainly glad to have gotten the news that we were getting some money. So we’re certainly happy about that,” said Sue Bellor, town of Massena supervisor.

St. Lawrence County isn’t the only government to receive a payment. Franklin County also got a check for $2.4 million, bringing the total amount given to the 2 counties to $4.7 million.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after battling a fire in the Town of...
Fire in the Town of Rutland sends 2 to the hospital
Wet and slippery road conditions sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Slippery conditions send 1 to the hospital in the Town of Champion
Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds

Latest News

Watertown Golf Club
Controversial Watertown Golf Club deal set for vote Monday night
Marijuana edibles and emergency room visits
Court documents: toddler ate THC candy bar while parents slept
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Charlton and Rondon guilty pleas
First responders
Supporting first responders’ mental health